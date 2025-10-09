Rebels, your time has come – Absolum is now AVAILABLE !



WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER NOW!

Dive into Absolum and lead the uprising against Azra's regime!

In the land of Talamh, magic is feared after a disastrous cataclysmic event, allowing the Sun King Azra to tighten his grip across the lands.

From the shadows, a band of rebels rises, aligned with mythical forces, to wield forbidden magic to shatter his tyranny.

Absolum features:

⚔️ Four Playable Fighters Choose from four uniquely powerful warriors: Galandra , the sword-clad fighter Karl , the sturdy dwarf Cider , the enigmatic fusion of human and construct Brome , the magically gifted Mowlai (humanoid frog)

💥 Satisfying Beat ‘em Up Gameplay : Chain together rapid combos and spellcasting powers to unleash moves that feel as raw as they are strategic. Experience a combat system that demands skill and timing, encouraging you to craft new strategies in every run to successfully defeat enemy ranks.

🗺️ Rich Exploration : The lands of Talamh are an intricate tapestry brimming with secrets , stories and betrayals . Descend into the majestic mines of Grandery to the lush forests of Jaroba on the quest to revolt against the Sun King Azra.

🔓 Unlockable Advantages : Experiment with hard-hitting buffs during each run, such as elemental magic , and boost your stats with earned XP to gain new combat abilities and metaprogression , unlocking stellar alternate movesets for defeating bloodthirsty foes.

🎶 A Star-Studded Soundtrack : Each step of the journey is accompanied by a magnificent orchestral soundtrack by composer Gareth Coker (Ori series, Halo Infinite ), including exquisite guest tracks from Yuka Kitamura (Dark Souls series, Elden Ring ), Mick Gordon ( Doom Eternal, Atomic Heart ) and Motoi Sakuraba ( Golden Sun, Dark Souls series )

🤝 Local & Online Co-op : Rally the rebellion and take down Sun King Azra’s tyrannical reign, whether you rise alone or join forces with a friend in couch co-op or online play.

Time to face Azra and his Crimson Order – get Absolum NOW!

Praise the Blessed Mothers, rebels.