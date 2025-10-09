Rebels, your time has come – Absolum is now AVAILABLE!
Dive into Absolum and lead the uprising against Azra's regime!
In the land of Talamh, magic is feared after a disastrous cataclysmic event, allowing the Sun King Azra to tighten his grip across the lands.
From the shadows, a band of rebels rises, aligned with mythical forces, to wield forbidden magic to shatter his tyranny.
Absolum features:
⚔️ Four Playable Fighters
Choose from four uniquely powerful warriors:
Galandra, the sword-clad fighter
Karl, the sturdy dwarf
Cider, the enigmatic fusion of human and construct
Brome, the magically gifted Mowlai (humanoid frog)
💥 Satisfying Beat ‘em Up Gameplay: Chain together rapid combos and spellcasting powers to unleash moves that feel as raw as they are strategic. Experience a combat system that demands skill and timing, encouraging you to craft new strategies in every run to successfully defeat enemy ranks.
🗺️ Rich Exploration: The lands of Talamh are an intricate tapestry brimming with secrets, stories and betrayals. Descend into the majestic mines of Grandery to the lush forests of Jaroba on the quest to revolt against the Sun King Azra.
🔓 Unlockable Advantages: Experiment with hard-hitting buffs during each run, such as elemental magic, and boost your stats with earned XP to gain new combat abilities and metaprogression, unlocking stellar alternate movesets for defeating bloodthirsty foes.
🎶 A Star-Studded Soundtrack: Each step of the journey is accompanied by a magnificent orchestral soundtrack by composer Gareth Coker (Ori series, Halo Infinite), including exquisite guest tracks from Yuka Kitamura (Dark Souls series, Elden Ring), Mick Gordon (Doom Eternal, Atomic Heart) and Motoi Sakuraba (Golden Sun, Dark Souls series)
🤝 Local & Online Co-op: Rally the rebellion and take down Sun King Azra’s tyrannical reign, whether you rise alone or join forces with a friend in couch co-op or online play.
Time to face Azra and his Crimson Order – get Absolum NOW!
Praise the Blessed Mothers, rebels.
