 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20223049 Edited 2 October 2025 – 14:06:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.1.3

☀️ Fixes & Improvements Based on Community Feedback

☀️ Multiple Save Files

  • Added a "Load Game" button, which opens an overview of all existing save files for the current level.

  • Each save will now include a screenshot of the last visited asteroid, displayed in the overview.

Note 1: All previous save files will appear in the list but without a screenshot. A screenshot will be added once the save is loaded and an asteroid is entered.


Note 2: On first startup after the update, the game will regenerate metadata for all save files. This may cause a longer initial loading time.

☀️ Achievement Rebalancing

  • Removed achievements for completing sectors without upgrades.

  • Rebalanced some score achievements so they are only achievable with upgrades (Levels 03.1, 05.1, and 07).

  • Regular score achievements now use rainbow-colored icons and the "Star Bird" title.

Note: If you already earned the "without upgrades" achievement, it will remain visible in your in-game overview but is no longer a Steam achievement.

☀️ Skip Dialogues

  • After completing a sector, a new option appears in the level selection screen to replay the sector without tutorials or dialogues.

Note: Changing this option in Level Selection only affects new games started after the change, not existing save files.

Bugfixes & Changes

  • ☀️ Sector 04: fixed save games not loading properly (Continue not working) after entering the excavation asteroid but not building an excavation hub.

  • ☀️ Fixed cutscene subtitles triggering during the wrong cutscene after skipping one.

  • ☀️ Fixed a bug where pathdrawing sounds could break and loop permanently.

  • ☀️ Fixed cutscenes not resuming when closing the skip menu with the close button instead of pressing Esc.

  • ☀️ Added rebindable "+" hotkey to upgrade selected building.

  • Fixed unplaced melters incorrectly melting ice when another melter was deleted during placement.

  • Added VFX for the ice extractor and melter.

  • Upgrading solar panels in Levels 05–07 no longer increases their energy from 0 to 1 in non-zenith areas; they now only increase from 1 to 2 inside zenith areas.

The best place to give feedback is our Discord server. There, we are running a Smart Ticketing System: Leave feedback, vote up change requests and bug reports from other users, and help us to prioritize tasks in the further development of Star Birds.

🙏Thank you so much everyone for the overwhelming response, all your feedback, comments and bug reports! This helps us a lot to prioritize and identify issues with the game. We're trying to address the most critical issues as soon as we can. Please be patient though, since we're a small team and might take a while to address specific issues you're experiencing!🙏

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719752
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link