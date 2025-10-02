Patch Notes 0.1.3

☀️ Fixes & Improvements Based on Community Feedback

☀️ Multiple Save Files

Added a "Load Game" button, which opens an overview of all existing save files for the current level.

Each save will now include a screenshot of the last visited asteroid, displayed in the overview.

Note 1: All previous save files will appear in the list but without a screenshot. A screenshot will be added once the save is loaded and an asteroid is entered.



Note 2: On first startup after the update, the game will regenerate metadata for all save files. This may cause a longer initial loading time.

☀️ Achievement Rebalancing

Removed achievements for completing sectors without upgrades.

Rebalanced some score achievements so they are only achievable with upgrades (Levels 03.1, 05.1, and 07).

Regular score achievements now use rainbow-colored icons and the "Star Bird" title.

Note: If you already earned the "without upgrades" achievement, it will remain visible in your in-game overview but is no longer a Steam achievement.

☀️ Skip Dialogues

After completing a sector, a new option appears in the level selection screen to replay the sector without tutorials or dialogues.

Note: Changing this option in Level Selection only affects new games started after the change, not existing save files.

Bugfixes & Changes

☀️ Sector 04 : fixed save games not loading properly (Continue not working) after entering the excavation asteroid but not building an excavation hub.

☀️ Fixed cutscene subtitles triggering during the wrong cutscene after skipping one.

☀️ Fixed a bug where pathdrawing sounds could break and loop permanently.

☀️ Fixed cutscenes not resuming when closing the skip menu with the close button instead of pressing Esc.

☀️ Added rebindable "+" hotkey to upgrade selected building.

Fixed unplaced melters incorrectly melting ice when another melter was deleted during placement.

Added VFX for the ice extractor and melter.

Upgrading solar panels in Levels 05–07 no longer increases their energy from 0 to 1 in non-zenith areas; they now only increase from 1 to 2 inside zenith areas.

🙏Thank you so much everyone for the overwhelming response, all your feedback, comments and bug reports! This helps us a lot to prioritize and identify issues with the game. We're trying to address the most critical issues as soon as we can. Please be patient though, since we're a small team and might take a while to address specific issues you're experiencing!🙏