 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20222968 Edited 2 October 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BugFix03 (02.10.2025)

New
• Added the option to purchase an automatic container scanner in the "buildings" section.

Gameplay
• Added a "management log" to the management buildings of the first and second levels.
• QR codes have been added to the sides of the container for easy scanning.
• Adjusted the balance of the economic model of the game.
• Fixed emergency respawn of containers.
• Parking brake actuation has been fixed and a power indicator on the dashboard has been added.
• Improved the operation of the "magnetic hook" of containers during stacking.

Interface
• Fixed font sizes in individual windows.
• Improved display of quality settings in the Graphics section.
• Added a display of the number of containers that can arrive.
• Fixed the display of the current system version.

Localization
• Text overlap and typos in the Russian localization have been fixed.
• Fixed text overlap and typos in the Spanish localization.

Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.

SteamDeck support will also be added in upcoming updates.

Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!

Tikam

Changed files in this update

Depot 3806271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link