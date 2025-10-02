BugFix03 (02.10.2025)



New

• Added the option to purchase an automatic container scanner in the "buildings" section.



Gameplay

• Added a "management log" to the management buildings of the first and second levels.

• QR codes have been added to the sides of the container for easy scanning.

• Adjusted the balance of the economic model of the game.

• Fixed emergency respawn of containers.

• Parking brake actuation has been fixed and a power indicator on the dashboard has been added.

• Improved the operation of the "magnetic hook" of containers during stacking.



Interface

• Fixed font sizes in individual windows.

• Improved display of quality settings in the Graphics section.

• Added a display of the number of containers that can arrive.

• Fixed the display of the current system version.



Localization

• Text overlap and typos in the Russian localization have been fixed.

• Fixed text overlap and typos in the Spanish localization.



Optimization and bugfixes

• Minor bugs have been fixed.

• Improved stability.



SteamDeck support will also be added in upcoming updates.



Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!



Tikam