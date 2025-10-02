BugFix03 (02.10.2025)
New
• Added the option to purchase an automatic container scanner in the "buildings" section.
Gameplay
• Added a "management log" to the management buildings of the first and second levels.
• QR codes have been added to the sides of the container for easy scanning.
• Adjusted the balance of the economic model of the game.
• Fixed emergency respawn of containers.
• Parking brake actuation has been fixed and a power indicator on the dashboard has been added.
• Improved the operation of the "magnetic hook" of containers during stacking.
Interface
• Fixed font sizes in individual windows.
• Improved display of quality settings in the Graphics section.
• Added a display of the number of containers that can arrive.
• Fixed the display of the current system version.
Localization
• Text overlap and typos in the Russian localization have been fixed.
• Fixed text overlap and typos in the Spanish localization.
Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
SteamDeck support will also be added in upcoming updates.
Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!
Tikam
