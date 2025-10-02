Brooms will now be sold normally after sleeping overnight.

Fixed an issue where even after loading a certain version of save files, Alvin’s shop would not sell brooms the next day.

Fixed an issue where memo notifications would not disappear even after being checked.

Fixed an issue where unnatural rendering occurred in certain terrain within Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower.

Fixed an issue where the collected Pumpkin Terrier would appear unnaturally in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the Framerate limit could not be set immediately after turning off VSync.

Fixed an issue where setting screen brightness in Pause state caused the screen to be obscured.

Quest items you sold have been delivered via mailbox.

Fixed an issue in the cat tutorial [Feed the Cats with Fish] where selling the [Cat Food Bowl] made the quest unprogressable.

Fixed an issue where the progress of Arin’s Act 3 resident quest [Act 3: Family History] was not displayed.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.

Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.