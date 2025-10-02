v5.2.1.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Fixed an issue where even after loading a certain version of save files, Alvin’s shop would not sell brooms the next day.
Brooms will now be sold normally after sleeping overnight.
UI
Fixed an issue where memo notifications would not disappear even after being checked.
v5.2.2.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Fixed an issue where the collected Pumpkin Terrier would appear unnaturally in certain situations.
Fixed an issue where unnatural rendering occurred in certain terrain within Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower.
UI
Fixed an issue where setting screen brightness in Pause state caused the screen to be obscured.
Fixed an issue where the Framerate limit could not be set immediately after turning off VSync.
Scenario
Fixed an issue where the progress of Arin’s Act 3 resident quest [Act 3: Family History] was not displayed.
Fixed an issue in the cat tutorial [Feed the Cats with Fish] where selling the [Cat Food Bowl] made the quest unprogressable.
Quest items you sold have been delivered via mailbox.
Known Major Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.
Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.
Issue where if certain brooms had already been purchased from Alvin, some brooms could not be purchased at Diane’s or Witches’ Catalogue’s shops.
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
