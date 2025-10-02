Recently, there have been several new updates for the Likino-677 Add-On.
Here is an overview of all the changes:
Changes in version 2.85
Added suburban version 677MB model 1988 (1)
Corrected and supplemented documentation
Corrected physical characteristics of LIKINO-677MB
Fixed error in model.cfg 677MB 1987
Changes in version 2.9
Added suburban version 677MB model 1988 (version 2)
Corrected and supplemented documentation
Changes in version 2.97
Fixed a bug in the 677MB 1988 config (2)
Some cfg files were optimized
Fixed the rear part of the 677MB interior
Added the ability to use capital repair rear corner panels without cutouts for the bumper for buses 1984–88 (1)
Fixed the rear part of the AI bottom for 677MB
Fixed the main script 1988
Excluded from use the main script 1987
Corrected and supplemented documentation
Version 3.00 Changes
Added suburban version 677MB model 1989 with 11 repaints
Corrected and supplemented documentation
Changed files in this update