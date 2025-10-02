 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20222784 Edited 2 October 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes in version 2.85

  • Added suburban version 677MB model 1988 (1)

  • Corrected and supplemented documentation

  • Corrected physical characteristics of LIKINO-677MB

  • Fixed error in model.cfg 677MB 1987

Changes in version 2.9

  • Added suburban version 677MB model 1988 (version 2)

  • Corrected and supplemented documentation

Changes in version 2.97

  • Fixed a bug in the 677MB 1988 config (2)

  • Some cfg files were optimized

  • Fixed the rear part of the 677MB interior

  • Added the ability to use capital repair rear corner panels without cutouts for the bumper for buses 1984–88 (1)

  • Fixed the rear part of the AI bottom for 677MB

  • Fixed the main script 1988

  • Excluded from use the main script 1987

  • Corrected and supplemented documentation

Version 3.00 Changes

  • Added suburban version 677MB model 1989 with 11 repaints

  • Corrected and supplemented documentation

