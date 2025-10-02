Recently, there have been several new updates for the Likino-677 Add-On.

Here is an overview of all the changes:

Changes in version 2.85

Added suburban version 677MB model 1988 (1)

Corrected and supplemented documentation

Corrected physical characteristics of LIKINO-677MB

Fixed error in model.cfg 677MB 1987

Changes in version 2.9

Added suburban version 677MB model 1988 (version 2)

Corrected and supplemented documentation

Changes in version 2.97

Fixed a bug in the 677MB 1988 config (2)

Some cfg files were optimized

Fixed the rear part of the 677MB interior

Added the ability to use capital repair rear corner panels without cutouts for the bumper for buses 1984–88 (1)

Fixed the rear part of the AI bottom for 677MB

Fixed the main script 1988

Excluded from use the main script 1987

Corrected and supplemented documentation

Version 3.00 Changes