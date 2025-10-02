-added volume slider for announcer voice
-bots now wear the same beginner default outfits as players
-motorbike momentum is now better preserved when leaving the ground
-exiting vehicles should now point your camera in the proper intended direction
-tweaked Black Sombrero and Cattleman hat Fresnel (rim lighting) a bit for a cleaner look
-added killer Steam ID watermark to death screen
-fixed vehicles (motorbikes) not being destroyed when entering the water on Rusty River
-fixed motorbike handpose
-fixed golden weapon skin insane brightness
-fixed steam ID cards in-game
-fixed objective capture sound not adhering to effects volume slider
-fixed Rusty River ambience sounds not adhering to effects volume slider
-fixed floating tree in Axis base on Rusty River
Version 0.1.3.226 - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
