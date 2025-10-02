 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20222638 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added volume slider for announcer voice
-bots now wear the same beginner default outfits as players

-motorbike momentum is now better preserved when leaving the ground
-exiting vehicles should now point your camera in the proper intended direction
-tweaked Black Sombrero and Cattleman hat Fresnel (rim lighting) a bit for a cleaner look
-added killer Steam ID watermark to death screen

-fixed vehicles (motorbikes) not being destroyed when entering the water on Rusty River
-fixed motorbike handpose
-fixed golden weapon skin insane brightness
-fixed steam ID cards in-game
-fixed objective capture sound not adhering to effects volume slider
-fixed Rusty River ambience sounds not adhering to effects volume slider
-fixed floating tree in Axis base on Rusty River

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link