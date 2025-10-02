-added volume slider for announcer voice

-bots now wear the same beginner default outfits as players



-motorbike momentum is now better preserved when leaving the ground

-exiting vehicles should now point your camera in the proper intended direction

-tweaked Black Sombrero and Cattleman hat Fresnel (rim lighting) a bit for a cleaner look

-added killer Steam ID watermark to death screen



-fixed vehicles (motorbikes) not being destroyed when entering the water on Rusty River

-fixed motorbike handpose

-fixed golden weapon skin insane brightness

-fixed steam ID cards in-game

-fixed objective capture sound not adhering to effects volume slider

-fixed Rusty River ambience sounds not adhering to effects volume slider

-fixed floating tree in Axis base on Rusty River