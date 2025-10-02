 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20222625 Edited 2 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed achievement related issues (typo in the code ːpooː)

  • Fixed a funny exploit where you could lock items in the shop, restart the game and those locked items would still be available in the shop ːrepennyː

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2369521
