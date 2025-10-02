Fixed achievement related issues (typo in the code ːpooː)
Fixed a funny exploit where you could lock items in the shop, restart the game and those locked items would still be available in the shop ːrepennyː
Patch | 0.3.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2369521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update