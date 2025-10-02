 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20222623
Update notes via Steam Community

New weapon? Check. Boat no longer imploding? Also check. This update brings spearfishing online and delivers a much-needed physics + monster stability pass. Here’s what’s new:

🎯 Spearfishing Is Now Live!

  • The Speargun is finally available to buy!

  • Spearable fish now spawn in the wild with unique behavior and visuals

  • Aim assist, travel time, and crosshair polish added

  • Spearable fish now jump and dodge, to try and avoid players' spears

  • Hook system for storing and displaying catches on the boat, much needed for the large size of spearable fish

  • Visual and audio feedback when a spearable fish is nearby

  • Tons of polish and bugfixes to syncing and audio

🛠️ Hull Breach & Repair Kits

  • New mechanic: Patch up hull damage with Repair Kits before your boat floods

  • Repair kits play sound effects when picked up or used

🧪 Physics & Monster Stability

  • Codfather spawn rate, vertical position, and behavior tuned (also doesn't insta-kill due to Hull Breach mechanic!)

  • Boat takes damage on bumping into land, you'll have to be more careful now!

  • Jump force, physics jitter, and desync issues resolved

🐟 Fish, Loot & Biome Updates

  • Spearable fish loot values balanced

  • Spearable fish now trigger proper visuals and rewards

🎮 UI, Customization & QoL

  • Expression sliders added to wardrobe (happy, sad, angry, etc.)

  • New emotes and sounds added

  • Bobber customization station available

  • Foldout UI for equipment + shop UI fixes

  • Fixed missing colliders, offset nameplates, and cut-off tabs

🎤 Audio & VOIP Fixes

  • Push-to-talk now works again

  • Fixed VOIP spatial panning bug (no more everyone-inside-your-head)

  • Audio pass on speargun, spearable fish, and ambient zones

🐛 General Bugfixes

  • Fixed crashes from shop and save system edge cases

  • Tutorial engine and ignition now work for all players

  • Swimming resets correctly on respawn

  • Fixed: disappearing fish, double meters, tentacle prompts, and more

🐙 Known Issues

  • Fish might jitter slightly when hooked, still better than yeeting off the boat!

  • TV power button doesn’t sync for all players

  • Red emergency light may persist between sessions

  • The new hook system has no visual feedback yet, vibe it out and it should work (ish)

  • Rare issue where players spawn on docks when resetting a run

If you’re enjoying Dreadline, leaving a review on Steam really helps us out 💙
See you on the water!

