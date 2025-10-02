New weapon? Check. Boat no longer imploding? Also check. This update brings spearfishing online and delivers a much-needed physics + monster stability pass. Here’s what’s new:
🎯 Spearfishing Is Now Live!
The Speargun is finally available to buy!
Spearable fish now spawn in the wild with unique behavior and visuals
Aim assist, travel time, and crosshair polish added
Spearable fish now jump and dodge, to try and avoid players' spears
Hook system for storing and displaying catches on the boat, much needed for the large size of spearable fish
Visual and audio feedback when a spearable fish is nearby
Tons of polish and bugfixes to syncing and audio
🛠️ Hull Breach & Repair Kits
New mechanic: Patch up hull damage with Repair Kits before your boat floods
Repair kits play sound effects when picked up or used
🧪 Physics & Monster Stability
Codfather spawn rate, vertical position, and behavior tuned (also doesn't insta-kill due to Hull Breach mechanic!)
Boat takes damage on bumping into land, you'll have to be more careful now!
Jump force, physics jitter, and desync issues resolved
🐟 Fish, Loot & Biome Updates
Spearable fish loot values balanced
Spearable fish now trigger proper visuals and rewards
🎮 UI, Customization & QoL
Expression sliders added to wardrobe (happy, sad, angry, etc.)
New emotes and sounds added
Bobber customization station available
Foldout UI for equipment + shop UI fixes
Fixed missing colliders, offset nameplates, and cut-off tabs
🎤 Audio & VOIP Fixes
Push-to-talk now works again
Fixed VOIP spatial panning bug (no more everyone-inside-your-head)
Audio pass on speargun, spearable fish, and ambient zones
🐛 General Bugfixes
Fixed crashes from shop and save system edge cases
Tutorial engine and ignition now work for all players
Swimming resets correctly on respawn
Fixed: disappearing fish, double meters, tentacle prompts, and more
🐙 Known Issues
Fish might jitter slightly when hooked, still better than yeeting off the boat!
TV power button doesn’t sync for all players
Red emergency light may persist between sessions
The new hook system has no visual feedback yet, vibe it out and it should work (ish)
Rare issue where players spawn on docks when resetting a run
If you’re enjoying Dreadline, leaving a review on Steam really helps us out 💙
See you on the water!
Changed files in this update