New weapon? Check. Boat no longer imploding? Also check. This update brings spearfishing online and delivers a much-needed physics + monster stability pass. Here’s what’s new:

The Speargun is finally available to buy!

Spearable fish now spawn in the wild with unique behavior and visuals

Aim assist, travel time, and crosshair polish added

Spearable fish now jump and dodge, to try and avoid players' spears