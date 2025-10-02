Super friendly update
Update notes via Steam Community
Sorry, I didn’t realize that so many players who have never played horror puzzle games would choose this game TAT. This time, I’ve added an ultimate beginner-friendly package that players can choose whether to receive, and I’ve designed it with a lot of friendly guidance, so that new players can more easily find clues without compromising the puzzle-solving experience.
