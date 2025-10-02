 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20222593 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sorry, I didn’t realize that so many players who have never played horror puzzle games would choose this game TAT. This time, I’ve added an ultimate beginner-friendly package that players can choose whether to receive, and I’ve designed it with a lot of friendly guidance, so that new players can more easily find clues without compromising the puzzle-solving experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3229991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link