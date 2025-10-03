 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20222547 Edited 3 October 2025 – 02:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, curious minds!

The moment has finally arrived!
The bonus contents are now available! 🎉

After updating your game, simply click the Bonus Contents button at the bottom left of the title screen to access them.

As Namo mentioned previously, here's what's included in the rewards:

Voice Pack

  • Character Voice Clips

  • Character Comedy Skits

  • Original Free Talk by Voice Actors

Special Illustrations (3 types)

  • Sani

  • Namo

  • Kiwi


We truly hope you enjoy everything we've prepared for you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3464371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link