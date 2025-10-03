Hello, curious minds!
The moment has finally arrived!
The bonus contents are now available! 🎉
After updating your game, simply click the Bonus Contents button at the bottom left of the title screen to access them.
As Namo mentioned previously, here's what's included in the rewards:
Voice Pack
Character Voice Clips
Character Comedy Skits
Original Free Talk by Voice Actors
Special Illustrations (3 types)
Sani
Namo
Kiwi
We truly hope you enjoy everything we've prepared for you!
Changed files in this update