Hello, curious minds!



The moment has finally arrived!

The bonus contents are now available! 🎉



After updating your game, simply click the Bonus Contents button at the bottom left of the title screen to access them.



As Namo mentioned previously, here's what's included in the rewards:



Voice Pack

Character Voice Clips

Character Comedy Skits

Original Free Talk by Voice Actors

Special Illustrations (3 types)

Sani

Namo

Kiwi





We truly hope you enjoy everything we've prepared for you!