Enhancements:
Added message when Hawks take your money when the time runs out to pay
Visual fix in Main Menu ground image
Added 'Join Discord' button in the Main Menu
Rebalanced the mineral resource values within the alchemy system to enhance their usability and ensure more effective integration during gameplay
Fixes:
Fixed bug in Alchemy when transformation from one mineral to another lead to incorrect change rate calculation
Fixed bug in Alchemy when mineral transformation calculation resulted in negative resource count
Fixed storage to not allow negative count for Resource count
Changed files in this update