2 October 2025 Build 20222533 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:59:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enhancements:

  • Added message when Hawks take your money when the time runs out to pay

  • Visual fix in Main Menu ground image

  • Added 'Join Discord' button in the Main Menu

  • Rebalanced the mineral resource values within the alchemy system to enhance their usability and ensure more effective integration during gameplay

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug in Alchemy when transformation from one mineral to another lead to incorrect change rate calculation

  • Fixed bug in Alchemy when mineral transformation calculation resulted in negative resource count

  • Fixed storage to not allow negative count for Resource count

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3672271
