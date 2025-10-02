Release is here!

We're at V0.9 now, the cup has been tweaked to try and avoid common scheduling issues to introduce a preliminary round system. This will see you play in the early rounds in the lower league, but qualify for the main rounds once you are in the top two divisions. Scheduling has been completely reworked as well.

As mentioned before, this does mean your old save will not be compatible for this release - apologies for that!

Here's the notes from the preview of the build:

League Statistics & Player Poaching

You will not be able to view the top 20 players for goals, assists and average ratings and more excitingly, if there's interest on the side of the player, poach these players for your team. You will be presented with 4 options of how to win a player over when interest is mutual and your choices & actions in these scenarios will decide whether you are able to nick the leagues top scorer or not. Once successful, the player will seek release from their club and join you 1 week later.

Sponsorship

You will now be ale to choose a player to take with you to sponsorship meetings. The choice you make can increase the chance of success and increase the total money the sponsors are willing to part with - so choose wisely. There's also a fruit-machine mechanic at the end of negotiations which will give you a chance to increase the total once more; allowing you to have a bit more control of sponsorship success and drive facility improvements in the club itself.

Personalities

Traits have been explicit up to now, but in the future rather than seeing a 1-10 rating for a players attitude, Loyalty, Ambition and so on, you will instead see an "at a glance" descriptor of their personality.

Squad View

Order your team by position, appearances, goals, assists or average rating to assess their performance at a glance and get an quick idea of who needs game time and who might be surplus to requirements.

Training

You can control how your players train now, selecting from a light 90 minute session, to a heavy 3 hour session, you will choose between 2 and 4 drills from the selection available to put the lads through their paces. This allows you to focus on specific attributes rather than the previous "hope they improve correctly" mechanic I had in place.



