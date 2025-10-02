The game has been updated to the latest version of the engine, released on September 18th - Godot 4.5.

The models of astronauts (scientists, crew members, and military personnel) have been updated. The models are now more detailed and use unique textures rather than a common texture atlas.

A new mission has been added, in which the Expedition must help the Guardians repel the Shadow attack on the first underground complex. The mechanics for destroying Shadow crystals have also been changed: a laser cutter is now used for this purpose.