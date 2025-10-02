Added Steam Workshop support for crosshairs. You can now browse through community-made crosshairs, add them to your library, or share your own. This update also includes bug fixes and minor improvements.

Added a new tab to the library called "Workshop", where you will see the crosshairs you subscribed to in the Steam Workshop.

Added context menu to crosshairs to Rename, Duplicate, Delete, and Upload.

Added a notification to notify when the app gets minimized to the background and will keep running.

Fixed a bug that prevented loading a crosshair slot from the tray from working.

