Major 2 October 2025 Build 20222410
Update notes via Steam Community

Added Steam Workshop support for crosshairs. You can now browse through community-made crosshairs, add them to your library, or share your own. This update also includes bug fixes and minor improvements.

  • Added a new tab to the library called "Workshop", where you will see the crosshairs you subscribed to in the Steam Workshop.

  • Added context menu to crosshairs to Rename, Duplicate, Delete, and Upload.

  • Added a notification to notify when the app gets minimized to the background and will keep running.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented loading a crosshair slot from the tray from working.

Join our Discord to share your suggestions and feedback!

Open Workshop

