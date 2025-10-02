 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20222377 Edited 2 October 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Bytebond Now Available on macOS! 🍏

We’ve got exciting news – Bytebond is now fully playable on macOS!
Thanks to all of you who have supported the game since launch, we’ve been blown away by the very positive reviews and the amazing community that’s forming around Bytebond. 💜

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952690/view/538866028337168763

The macOS version has been tested, but some unexpected issues may still appear. If you come across anything odd, please share your feedback:

  • 🗨️ On our Steam Discussion Hub

  • 💬 Or via our Discord community

Once again, thank you for playing, sharing feedback, and spreading the word! The next hotfix will probably appear next week.

Stay tuned,

DISCORD

Until next time,

Bleep & Bloop OUT! ⚡

─────────────────────────────────────────────

🎮 Follow Anshar Publishing on Steam! 🎮

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1952693
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link