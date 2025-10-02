Happy Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day!

First of all, I’d like to apologize.

In the last development update, I mentioned that the heavy attack detection wasn’t very stable, and I originally planned to improve it later on. However, after some careful consideration these past few days, I’ve decided to temporarily disable the heavy attack feature for now. Having a half-finished mechanic in place would only affect the overall combat feel. Since Sango: Legend of Benevolence has more of an old-school style, the normal attacks are already solid enough. My initial intention was to follow your suggestions and add more variety to the combat, but since the current version didn’t turn out as well as expected, I’d rather pull it back for now. I apologize for this, and I will continue to work on updating combat-related skills in the future.

In addition, this update doesn’t include new stages, but it does feature some improvements to materials. I hope you enjoy playing, and if you have any new suggestions, please feel free to let me know anytime.

Lastly, the game is currently 20% off during the Autumn Sale. Thank you all again for your continuous support!

Developer

Golden Alucard