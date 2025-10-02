Meet the main ground vehicle reward for the Semper Fidelis event, the American EFV landing vehicle!

EFV: An Event Vehicle Light Tank for the USA at Rank VI At a glance: 30 mm Bushmaster cannon.

Highest speed on water among all ground vehicles!

Thermal imager.

Large in dimension.

Vehicle History

In the 1980s, the U.S. Marine Corps developed a concept for a new amphibious combat vehicle, the AAAV (Advanced Amphibious Assault Vehicle). Its purpose was to implement an “over-the-horizon landing” strategy, which involved bypassing coastal mines and enemy forces. Several companies submitted prototypes to the competition, with General Dynamics winning and receiving a contract for developing the prototype. The first prototypes were tested in the early 2000s. The AAAV was capable of reaching speeds of up to 46 km/h in its amphibious mode thanks to deployable shields and water jets, which allowed it to safely cover the distance to the coast. In 2003, the AAAV designation was changed to EFV (Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle). However, the development was ineffective, and the cost of the vehicle increased significantly. As a result, the program was closed in January 2011 due to excessive costs. 19 prototypes were built.

Introducing the EFV!

The experimental EFV is the main reward in the Semper Fidelis event that just started today. This light tank features an autocannon and unprecedented speed among ground vehicles in the game on water! Right, let’s take a look at what it can achieve.

Interesting: EFV stands for “Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle”.

The EFV is armed with a 30 mm Bushmaster cannon and a smaller coaxial machine gun, with the cannon on this vehicle being already well-known to many of you who play ground vehicles. Featuring a stock APDS belt, this vehicle can also unlock a HEI-T belt for use against helicopters and an APFSDS belt for use against enemy main battle tanks. To help with accurate firing, the EFV has a great fire control system with a laser rangefinder and thermal imager.

You may have noticed that this vehicle is very large! Most of the space inside is occupied by a large landing compartment, and the crew is small with only three people. Despite its dimensions, the EFV is still quite mobile, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 72 km/h on good roads. Additionally one of the main features of this vehicle is its amphibious capability. When on water, this vehicle literally transforms into a boat — it unfolds shields, tightens the tracks and turns on its water jets, allowing it to reach a speed of 46 km/h on water, pretty much like a boat. Keep this in mind when you’re on ground force maps that have rivers on them, as this opens up completely new tactical opportunities!

Sounds cool right? The EFV is an event vehicle at rank VI ground vehicle for the USA, obtainable in the Semper Fidelis event that started today. Check out the website article for this event to know more about its details. See you soon!

Click here to find out more details about the Semper Fidelis event:

Please note that this vehicle’s characteristics may be changed before it is added to the game.