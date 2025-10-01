 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 October 2025 Build 20222237 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:32:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We recognize that Pyramid Game System may contain certain vulnerabilities allowing technically talented Pyramid Citizens to potentially tamper with game data. Although no anomalies have been detected thus far, to ensure absolute fairness and security within the Pyramid World, we have upgraded the Pyramid Financial System before any significant risks could materialize. We have implemented an entirely new encryption model. Each Pyramid Citizen now possesses a unique, personal encryption key. As before, any detected data tampering or deletion will result in the immediate forfeiture of all Pyramid Game assets. We are calling upon all Pyramid Citizens to promptly return to the Pyramid World to complete data migration, preventing potential future data loss. Additionally, we have remastered the game's soundtrack. We hope this new soundtrack will inspire Pyramid citizens to contemplate the nature of the universe, perhaps pyramids exist not only on Earth but throughout the entire universe.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2936161
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2936162
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link