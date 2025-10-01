We recognize that Pyramid Game System may contain certain vulnerabilities allowing technically talented Pyramid Citizens to potentially tamper with game data. Although no anomalies have been detected thus far, to ensure absolute fairness and security within the Pyramid World, we have upgraded the Pyramid Financial System before any significant risks could materialize. We have implemented an entirely new encryption model. Each Pyramid Citizen now possesses a unique, personal encryption key. As before, any detected data tampering or deletion will result in the immediate forfeiture of all Pyramid Game assets. We are calling upon all Pyramid Citizens to promptly return to the Pyramid World to complete data migration, preventing potential future data loss. Additionally, we have remastered the game's soundtrack. We hope this new soundtrack will inspire Pyramid citizens to contemplate the nature of the universe, perhaps pyramids exist not only on Earth but throughout the entire universe.