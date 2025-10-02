Hot fix Update coming tonight @everyone





Major Salus SUPERCHARGE!

- Salus Buff

- If you hold left trigger you can add health to Salus by 50 points

- Holding the left trigger multiple times will super charge Salus to extra health

- Increased the amount of Health pistol ammo from 50 to 150

- Each time you Supercharge the round count of the health pistol will decrease by 10

- If you are supercharged and hit by a zombie the health will not regain until you are below 99/100

- You can super charge as many times as you would like, just depletes ammo

- Fix wrong image for Salus character



- Decreased the distance to player before hell creature explodes 200 to 130 units

- Increased the time a hell creature explodes after killing it by 1 second

- Decreased hell creature speed from 700 to 650

- Increased the time before each hell creature can spawn from 2.5 second to 3.5 seconds and staggered the spawns.

- fixed invisible Hell Creatures



- Corrected multiple door purchases on Disturbia

- Zombies can no longer walk through cars on Disturbia.

- Corrected the out of bounds access in Last resort map.



- Swords - increased the amount of time the line trace is active

- Increased the overall distance the line trace has from handle to tip of sword. (fire sword from 85 to 160) (Aces sword from 85 to 125)

- Increased the update time for line traces on swords

- Corrected the amount of points for sword kills ( less than firearms due to multiple bone hits giving extra points)

- Fixed aim down sights issue with swords. Now if you aim down sights and swing it is a separate animation.



New bonus Arena map currently in progress!



Update is cooking and in progress! please sit tight.