Hot fix Update coming tonight @everyone
Major Salus SUPERCHARGE!
- Salus Buff
- If you hold left trigger you can add health to Salus by 50 points
- Holding the left trigger multiple times will super charge Salus to extra health
- Increased the amount of Health pistol ammo from 50 to 150
- Each time you Supercharge the round count of the health pistol will decrease by 10
- If you are supercharged and hit by a zombie the health will not regain until you are below 99/100
- You can super charge as many times as you would like, just depletes ammo
- Fix wrong image for Salus character
- Decreased the distance to player before hell creature explodes 200 to 130 units
- Increased the time a hell creature explodes after killing it by 1 second
- Decreased hell creature speed from 700 to 650
- Increased the time before each hell creature can spawn from 2.5 second to 3.5 seconds and staggered the spawns.
- fixed invisible Hell Creatures
- Corrected multiple door purchases on Disturbia
- Zombies can no longer walk through cars on Disturbia.
- Corrected the out of bounds access in Last resort map.
- Swords - increased the amount of time the line trace is active
- Increased the overall distance the line trace has from handle to tip of sword. (fire sword from 85 to 160) (Aces sword from 85 to 125)
- Increased the update time for line traces on swords
- Corrected the amount of points for sword kills ( less than firearms due to multiple bone hits giving extra points)
- Fixed aim down sights issue with swords. Now if you aim down sights and swing it is a separate animation.
New bonus Arena map currently in progress!
Update is cooking and in progress! please sit tight.
Patch 0.99.86.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update