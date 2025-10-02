While you were battling, Jeff was getting ready for our favorite time of the year! He has already filled his box with the most important things.

Autumn Harvest Box



Cost: 29 Reales

Upon opening the box, you will receive one of the following items:

Fire Steps x1

Quick Doe's Warehouse Bag x2

Forest Irex x1

Forest Garment Box x1

Treebeard x1

Norin’s Hyperbag x10

Purple Philosopher's Stone x2 *

Crystal Key x1 *

Red Philosopher’s Stone x2 *

Blood Resonator x7 *

Purification Potion x6

Warehouse Ticket x4

Large Trading Spot (36 hrs.) x4

Life-giving Magic Potion x8

Elmare’s Balm x32 *

Veronica's Ticket x26

"Energy Dust" Bag x11

Arconite Sealing Wax x3 *

Rune of Preservation x3 *

Black Philosopher's Stone x3 *

Treant's Potion x10

Melios’ Tincture x65 *

Maiden’s Ticket x20

Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x100

Eltane Flower x15

Summoning Stone x10

Thirum's Nectar x10



You can also get:

Creepy Pumpkin x1

Pumpkin Pie x1



Is the Prime Minister dissatisfied with the autumn preparations? Well, we have something to offer His Excellency and you. Jeff has prepared various Autumn Harvest Packs! A single glance at their contents was enough for the official to immediately get into the autumn spirit.

Outstanding Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 8,700 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Autumn Harvest Box x300

Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x200

Supplies from the Academy of Strength x4

Rune of Preservation x20

Crystal Key x2

Large Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 2,900 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Autumn Harvest Box x100

Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x100

Supplies from the Academy of Strength x2

Rune of Preservation x10

Medium Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 1,450 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Autumn Harvest Box x50

Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x50

Supplies from the Academy of Strength x1

Small Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 870 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Autumn Harvest Box x30

Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x25



Keep track of the promotional period on Royal Quest Online social media and in the in-game store!

Happy shopping!

*— Account Bound