While you were battling, Jeff was getting ready for our favorite time of the year! He has already filled his box with the most important things.
Autumn Harvest Box
Cost: 29 Reales
Upon opening the box, you will receive one of the following items:
Fire Steps x1
Quick Doe's Warehouse Bag x2
Forest Irex x1
Forest Garment Box x1
Treebeard x1
Norin’s Hyperbag x10
Purple Philosopher's Stone x2 *
Crystal Key x1 *
Red Philosopher’s Stone x2 *
Blood Resonator x7 *
Purification Potion x6
Warehouse Ticket x4
Large Trading Spot (36 hrs.) x4
Life-giving Magic Potion x8
Elmare’s Balm x32 *
Veronica's Ticket x26
"Energy Dust" Bag x11
Arconite Sealing Wax x3 *
Rune of Preservation x3 *
Black Philosopher's Stone x3 *
Treant's Potion x10
Melios’ Tincture x65 *
Maiden’s Ticket x20
Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x100
Eltane Flower x15
Summoning Stone x10
Thirum's Nectar x10
You can also get:
Creepy Pumpkin x1
Pumpkin Pie x1
Is the Prime Minister dissatisfied with the autumn preparations? Well, we have something to offer His Excellency and you. Jeff has prepared various Autumn Harvest Packs! A single glance at their contents was enough for the official to immediately get into the autumn spirit.
Outstanding Autumn Harvest Pack
Cost: 8,700 Reales
Open the pack and receive the following items:
Autumn Harvest Box x300
Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x200
Supplies from the Academy of Strength x4
Rune of Preservation x20
Crystal Key x2
Large Autumn Harvest Pack
Cost: 2,900 Reales
Open the pack and receive the following items:
Autumn Harvest Box x100
Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x100
Supplies from the Academy of Strength x2
Rune of Preservation x10
Medium Autumn Harvest Pack
Cost: 1,450 Reales
Open the pack and receive the following items:
Autumn Harvest Box x50
Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x50
Supplies from the Academy of Strength x1
Small Autumn Harvest Pack
Cost: 870 Reales
Open the pack and receive the following items:
Autumn Harvest Box x30
Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x25
Keep track of the promotional period on Royal Quest Online social media and in the in-game store!
Happy shopping!
*— Account Bound
