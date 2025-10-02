 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20222178 Edited 2 October 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While you were battling, Jeff was getting ready for our favorite time of the year! He has already filled his box with the most important things.

Autumn Harvest Box


Cost: 29 Reales
Upon opening the box, you will receive one of the following items:

  • Fire Steps x1

  • Quick Doe's Warehouse Bag x2

  • Forest Irex x1

  • Forest Garment Box x1

  • Treebeard x1

  • Norin’s Hyperbag x10

  • Purple Philosopher's Stone x2 *

  • Crystal Key x1 *

  • Red Philosopher’s Stone x2 *

  • Blood Resonator x7 *

  • Purification Potion x6

  • Warehouse Ticket x4

  • Large Trading Spot (36 hrs.) x4

  • Life-giving Magic Potion x8

  • Elmare’s Balm x32 *

  • Veronica's Ticket x26

  • "Energy Dust" Bag x11

  • Arconite Sealing Wax x3 *

  • Rune of Preservation x3 *

  • Black Philosopher's Stone x3 *

  • Treant's Potion x10

  • Melios’ Tincture x65 *

  • Maiden’s Ticket x20

  • Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x100

  • Eltane Flower x15

  • Summoning Stone x10

  • Thirum's Nectar x10


You can also get:

  • Creepy Pumpkin x1

  • Pumpkin Pie x1

Is the Prime Minister dissatisfied with the autumn preparations? Well, we have something to offer His Excellency and you. Jeff has prepared various Autumn Harvest Packs! A single glance at their contents was enough for the official to immediately get into the autumn spirit.

Outstanding Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 8,700 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

  • Autumn Harvest Box x300

  • Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x200

  • Supplies from the Academy of Strength x4

  • Rune of Preservation x20

  • Crystal Key x2

 

Large Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 2,900 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

  • Autumn Harvest Box x100

  • Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x100

  • Supplies from the Academy of Strength x2

  • Rune of Preservation x10

 

Medium Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 1,450 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

  • Autumn Harvest Box x50

  • Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x50

  • Supplies from the Academy of Strength x1

 

Small Autumn Harvest Pack

Cost: 870 Reales

Open the pack and receive the following items:

  • Autumn Harvest Box x30

  • Mad Bumblebuzz Wings x25


Keep track of the promotional period on Royal Quest Online social media and in the in-game store!

Happy shopping!

*— Account Bound

