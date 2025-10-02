Hello Performers,

We would like to share the update notes regarding improvements, bug fixes, and Chart adjustments.

✅ Improvements

- When the Narrative Production option is enabled in Free Play, the selected skin will now be applied.

- Enhanced visibility of bar line thickness on slope panels.

- Added acquisition source information in the CG Gallery.

✅ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where Lunatic rankings and ghosts were displayed incorrectly.

- Fixed an issue where update order sorting was not displayed correctly.

- Fixed an issue where cutscenes did not play correctly when restarting certain songs.

- Fixed an issue where the Tutorial close button was not responsive to controller input.

✅ Chart Adjustments

Fixed songs where Section Result was not applied properly

- Re：End of a Dream

- Bathin

- Revenant

- 悪魔の御掌

- Ophelia

- キミとボクへの葬送歌

- Re：birth

- ∀

- Ignite

- The Last Page

Corrected miswritten level values

- INSANE STRATEGY

- 4K CS 16 → 17

- 5K CS 16 → 17

- 粉骨砕身カジノゥ

- 4K CS 16 → 17

- 5K HD 12 → 14, CS 16 → 17

- conflict

- 5K HD 13 → 14, CS 17 → 18

- Valkyrie

- 5K NM 6 → 5, HD 11 → 13

Chart errors or unintended Chart fixes

- The Formula 4K Cosmos

- Added missing notes in an empty measure

- Due to this fix, records will be reset

- avatar 4K NM

- Fixed an issue where two notes overlapped at the same position

- Due to this fix, records will be reset

- Another me 4K Cosmos

- Fixed an issue where the pre-renewal Chart was included

- Due to this fix, records will be reset

- Valkyrie

- Removed speed changes from 5K NM, HD, CS