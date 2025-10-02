Hello Performers,
We would like to share the update notes regarding improvements, bug fixes, and Chart adjustments.
✅ Improvements
- When the Narrative Production option is enabled in Free Play, the selected skin will now be applied.
- Enhanced visibility of bar line thickness on slope panels.
- Added acquisition source information in the CG Gallery.
✅ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Lunatic rankings and ghosts were displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where update order sorting was not displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where cutscenes did not play correctly when restarting certain songs.
- Fixed an issue where the Tutorial close button was not responsive to controller input.
✅ Chart Adjustments
Fixed songs where Section Result was not applied properly
- Re：End of a Dream
- Bathin
- Revenant
- 悪魔の御掌
- Ophelia
- キミとボクへの葬送歌
- Re：birth
- ∀
- Ignite
- The Last Page
Corrected miswritten level values
- INSANE STRATEGY
- 4K CS 16 → 17
- 5K CS 16 → 17
- 粉骨砕身カジノゥ
- 4K CS 16 → 17
- 5K HD 12 → 14, CS 16 → 17
- conflict
- 5K HD 13 → 14, CS 17 → 18
- Valkyrie
- 5K NM 6 → 5, HD 11 → 13
Chart errors or unintended Chart fixes
- The Formula 4K Cosmos
- Added missing notes in an empty measure
- Due to this fix, records will be reset
- avatar 4K NM
- Fixed an issue where two notes overlapped at the same position
- Due to this fix, records will be reset
- Another me 4K Cosmos
- Fixed an issue where the pre-renewal Chart was included
- Due to this fix, records will be reset
- Valkyrie
- Removed speed changes from 5K NM, HD, CS
Changed files in this update