Issues fixed:
* Fixed bug where quest items wouldn't respawn correctly.
* Piranhas can now be fished in Xandralis like intended.
Changes:
* Mistveil and Skaldrun Snappers can now be fished in zones up to level 30.
* It's now more likely to catch something when fishing.
v0.4.2
