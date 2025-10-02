 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20222150 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Issues fixed:
* Fixed bug where quest items wouldn't respawn correctly.
* Piranhas can now be fished in Xandralis like intended.
Changes:
* Mistveil and Skaldrun Snappers can now be fished in zones up to level 30.
* It's now more likely to catch something when fishing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2506441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link