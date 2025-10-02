Bug fixes:

-Missing achievements: resolved (A.1.0.4.4 - up)

Quality of life changes:

-Cooldown on input field reduced to 1s

-Revised "bad word" list

-Task rewards changed from "DEV letter drops" to randomly generated

Additional information:

Due to a caching issue, achievements granted while there was a poor connection to the Steam platform were marked as unlocked internally, but not displayed or confirmed on Steam.

This update introduces additional checks to ensure achievements are only granted when a stable connection to Steam is detected.

If an achievement wasn’t granted at the time it was earned, it will now be synchronized automatically on your next game launch, provided Steam is connected.

Unfortunately, achievements that were previously marked as “granted” during a bad connection cannot be manually reissued.

Deleting your save and starting over will not unlock them either.

I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and truly appreciate your understanding.

Dev