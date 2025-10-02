- Modified horizontal sensitivity, to keep the maximum speed unchanged but the acceleration modified, no longer changing the balance of this modifier.
- Corrected dialogues: their size and positions now adapt to the resolution.
- Added the arsenal and artificers.
- The artificers are additional mellings that have a chance to launch missiles, depending on the amount of rubble present in the tank.
- Fixed the shader that had an offset volume texture.
- Improved the ballistics system: shells now have a more varied and controlled movement curve, both for the player cannon and for NPCs.
- Added a colored smoke trail behind the ammunition, allowing you to identify each type of ammunition fired, including those fired by NPCs, and to better visualize their trajectory.
- Added a unit to certain statistics (%, scrap, etc.), for better understanding.
- Adjusted the ballistic characteristics of each ammunition.
Missiles!... (and lot of others things!)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update