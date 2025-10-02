- Modified horizontal sensitivity, to keep the maximum speed unchanged but the acceleration modified, no longer changing the balance of this modifier.

- Corrected dialogues: their size and positions now adapt to the resolution.

- Added the arsenal and artificers.

- The artificers are additional mellings that have a chance to launch missiles, depending on the amount of rubble present in the tank.

- Fixed the shader that had an offset volume texture.

- Improved the ballistics system: shells now have a more varied and controlled movement curve, both for the player cannon and for NPCs.

- Added a colored smoke trail behind the ammunition, allowing you to identify each type of ammunition fired, including those fired by NPCs, and to better visualize their trajectory.

- Added a unit to certain statistics (%, scrap, etc.), for better understanding.

- Adjusted the ballistic characteristics of each ammunition.