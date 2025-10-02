 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20221984 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Modified horizontal sensitivity, to keep the maximum speed unchanged but the acceleration modified, no longer changing the balance of this modifier.
- Corrected dialogues: their size and positions now adapt to the resolution.
- Added the arsenal and artificers.
- The artificers are additional mellings that have a chance to launch missiles, depending on the amount of rubble present in the tank.
- Fixed the shader that had an offset volume texture.
- Improved the ballistics system: shells now have a more varied and controlled movement curve, both for the player cannon and for NPCs.
- Added a colored smoke trail behind the ammunition, allowing you to identify each type of ammunition fired, including those fired by NPCs, and to better visualize their trajectory.
- Added a unit to certain statistics (%, scrap, etc.), for better understanding.
- Adjusted the ballistic characteristics of each ammunition.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3822681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link