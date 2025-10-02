Greetings fellow Unbroken,

0.9.4.1.A just went live. This was supposed to be a smaller update but actually got a big bigger than expected. This is most likely one of the final (if not last) updates before leaving Early Access with the following major update(slated for late Dec 25 / Jan 26).

Also worth noting: that the next months are also the final months at which the game will be available at the Early Access price. Once the game the game leaves Early Access and goes 1.0. the price will get bumped up to a similar one to Neckbreak (circa 15.99$). Right now UtA, besides the EA price, also has the Autumn Sale discount so you can grab it 25% off till 6th September, or grab the Doorbreaker bundle for a really good price.



Now moving on to the update:

Added Gore toggle variations : this came out as a rather unexpected addition. Mainly due to the fact that most of the clips for social media were getting censored recently. Hence added the toggle for personal use, but ultimately made it a public toggle, with an additional variation including a mild preset, which should prove handy if you would prefect the impact to be less over the top. Worth noting: I thouroughly tested this and it seems to be working fine. However if you would note something working worse than before, please let me know.



Added no AI VA toggle : if you want the voice acting to be only human a new preset has just been added and replaces all enemies that use AI voices to be replaced with human ones. Huge shout out to Hell+ for contributing the awesome VA here. You can toggle this with the new button added to the sound settings.



Significant overhauls to a few levels: certain levels or sections got a large detail boost or got completely reworked. Including, not limited to Uptown South and West, Midtown, Himmelstein and Central Train Stations and more.





Vonderpark optimisation for low-medium LOD effect preset.

explosion with debris burst event in trenches war memory on completed



asylum loonies voice add



fist post attack transition forearms added



avatar cleanup otto chat



tranlsations updated (russian boss names, otto quest etc)



bandit royal animation midt uptown tweaks (run and walk and dash)



tutorial UI order tweaks and fixes (hint fixes to avoid displaying above pause/main menu)



Updated tutorial hint on trench teleport. Now will hint to use shrine for checkpoint before displaying crouch hint



midtown added lighting main optimisation for LOD vars



stabber/tallboy enemies lighting tweaks to be more moody and shadow blended



central station post liberation cops variation



uptown ticket machine details update



vending machine superkick physical object variation with destruct/disable logic



added book hint icons to library and obsidian and to main outro summary wolrd event info



So that's it for this one. Thanks for tuning in and till the next one!



Cheers,



Mike