- adjust credits column alignments
- only show single meager build option during pre-season selection
- fix notification close 'X' offset
- fix notification text layering during season planning
- fix resource spawning on build placement
- allow world book picture clicks
- make selectable text more obviously interactable
- change wording around supply cache to "crate"
- improve Some Rules text (add pictures!)
- circle selection action button
- add find tactics messaging to failures
- shift skull positioning on title desk
- shift book z pos on title desk
Update Notes for v0.21.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update