POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
2 October 2025 Build 20221930 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- adjust credits column alignments
- only show single meager build option during pre-season selection
- fix notification close 'X' offset
- fix notification text layering during season planning
- fix resource spawning on build placement
- allow world book picture clicks
- make selectable text more obviously interactable
- change wording around supply cache to "crate"
- improve Some Rules text (add pictures!)
- circle selection action button
- add find tactics messaging to failures
- shift skull positioning on title desk
- shift book z pos on title desk

