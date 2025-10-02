Improved Controller Support
Controller support is now there for most functions. Still looking into why some controllers seem to not work with the game.
Controller support now comes up with it's own indicator. This is the same for if you use keyboard as well.
Quality of Life Improvements
You can now see which boards you've beaten each difficulty or challenge with in your Collection as well as which Difficulties you have beaten with which boards
Recipes now show up on Consumables as long as the Food pack is in
Stout, Beer and Coconut buff and improve values now also show up when you tap the Eye if you have increased any of their values
Balance Updates
Rhino has changed from: Passive: At the end of the turn Attack 4. The first time this Consumes it keeps it's buffs -> Passive: At the end of the turn Attack 1. Whenever this Consumes improve this by 1
Banana Bread, Green Banana and Chili now all count as "Bananas" and have increased values off each other
Green Banana has gone from: Consume: Improve Token by 4 -> Consume: Improve Token by 2 (+2 for each Banana on the board. This counts as a Banana)
Mother Nature has gone from: Countdown 5 -> Countdown 7
Creativity Research Discovery 3 now ALSO protects your Token from being transformed by Enemies
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where retrying from the end game screen on a random run wouldn't randomize the board again
Fixed bug where X-Ray or Powers changing your Tokens wasn't triggering Robotic Arm, Crutches or Accordion
Fixed bug where Tokens that triggered Tokens that exhausted them wouldn't exhaust
Fixed Dolls now setting correct countdown when upgraded
Fixed Supervillain duplicating Tokens when you have 2 supervillains
