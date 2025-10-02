Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.5 :

Fixed most issues with doors dismantling (more fixes coming very soon).,



Fixed "28 Months Before" contract not registering quest items properly.,



Improved French translation.

Game version: 8067ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.Have fun!Deconstruction Simulator Team