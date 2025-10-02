 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20221899 Edited 3 October 2025 – 07:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


Changelog for Patch 1.0.5:

Game version: 8067
  • Fixed most issues with doors dismantling (more fixes coming very soon).,
  • Fixed "28 Months Before" contract not registering quest items properly.,
  • Improved French translation.

ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team

