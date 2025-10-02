- Fix a bug that could result in parts getting lost when copying another player's vehicle using the Copier part.
- Fix a bug where the game could soft lock if parts such as the sensor sent inputs to the Theodolite.
- Increase the cost of the Heavy Duty Jack part.
- Fix some Simplified Chinese translation errors.
Patch v202510022134
Update notes via Steam Community
