 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20221882 Edited 2 October 2025 – 23:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix a bug that could result in parts getting lost when copying another player's vehicle using the Copier part.
  • Fix a bug where the game could soft lock if parts such as the sensor sent inputs to the Theodolite.
  • Increase the cost of the Heavy Duty Jack part.
  • Fix some Simplified Chinese translation errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1532201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link