2 October 2025 Build 20221877 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ver.1.4.5.1 EN only
(This fix applies to the English version only)

  • Corrected several English lines.

  • Fixed an issue where "EVEN or ODD" failed to detect medal count and the game could not be played.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3201242
