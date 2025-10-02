Hey Jotunnslayers!

We’re rolling out Hotfix 1.0.3 to polish things up and keep your battles running smoother than ever. This update focuses on performance improvements, bug fixes, and a small localization update. Thanks again for all your feedback, it helps us keep pushing the game forward!



Gameplay Fixes

Optimized performance for multiple Autocast abilities, keeping combat snappy even with heavy ability use.

Improved performance of floating damage texts when facing large groups of enemies.

Fixed an issue where achievement progress could reset under certain conditions.

Fixed Kinslayer’s basic attack not damaging thorns and mortars in Muspelheim.

Addressed random stutters that could occur during initial playthroughs.

Localization

Updated German localization for improved clarity and accuracy.



Keep the feedbacks coming - we really appreciate it!