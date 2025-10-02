 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20221870 Edited 2 October 2025 – 11:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Jotunnslayers!

We’re rolling out Hotfix 1.0.3 to polish things up and keep your battles running smoother than ever. This update focuses on performance improvements, bug fixes, and a small localization update. Thanks again for all your feedback, it helps us keep pushing the game forward!

Gameplay Fixes

  • Optimized performance for multiple Autocast abilities, keeping combat snappy even with heavy ability use.

  • Improved performance of floating damage texts when facing large groups of enemies.

  • Fixed an issue where achievement progress could reset under certain conditions.

  • Fixed Kinslayer’s basic attack not damaging thorns and mortars in Muspelheim.

  • Addressed random stutters that could occur during initial playthroughs.

Localization

  • Updated German localization for improved clarity and accuracy.


Keep the feedbacks coming - we really appreciate it!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2820821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link