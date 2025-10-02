 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20221840 Edited 2 October 2025 – 11:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.7.5 is here!

New Survival Map: Greenridge Valley

New Game Mode: VOLLEYBALL!

New Tile Puzzle Map:

NEW COSMETICS:

  • 2 New Hair Colors.

  • 2 New Outfit Patterns.

  • 2 New Eye Colors.

  • 2 New Skin Colors.

Improved Hit Detection for players and objects! No More miss hits!

Leaderboard improvements and More!

Changed files in this update

