Improvements
- We've adjusted Dodge Race to prevent it spawning out of bounds.
- We have reduced the distance needed to traverse to complete the spot so that it's easier to complete.
- Paired with this, we have increased the variable that decides where to place the end goal, in hopes this will prevent it from appearing out of bounds in the future.
BalanceSpots
Dodge Race
- Dodge Race Level 1
- Distance 30 ⇒ 25
- Duration 25s ⇒ 30s
- Dodge Race Level 2
- Distance 35 ⇒ 25
- Dodge Race Level 3
- Distance 40 ⇒ 30
- Dodge Race Level 4
- Distance 45 ⇒ 30
- Duration 30s ⇒ 25s
Bug Fixes
- 👥Fixed that Endless cycles were not resetting between matches, so at Endless start players would have the stat changes accumulated from previous Endless matches, making it way more difficult.
- 👥Fixed seeing all playable Tems unlocked (including unreleased ones) if we had just suffered a disconnection from a Co-op match.
- 👥Fixed a memory leak caused by Powerful enemies' visual effects. This should improve performance.
- 👥Fixed that bosses affected with the Frozen or Trapped status conditions were not dealing contact damage.
- 👥Fixed that the Kudo "Upgrade the Spyglass gear" couldn't be completed outside of the Pansun.
- 👥Fixed that the Kudo to "Defeat 10 different Saipark Bosses" wasn't tracking properly during an Endless run.
- Fixed Umbra Galios not properly scalating after transforming in Endless runs.
- 👥Fixed that the Max Gears Hacking level was deactivated. It's now back!
- 👥Fixed that the number of available Kudos to unlock was visually changing if we moved between Kudo pages.
- Fixed that Resistance Badge was showing interaction with Rainbow Guard in the Level Up menu despite Rainbow Guard not causing any damage that Resistance Badge could boost.
- 👥Fixed getting stuck in some railways in Tucma.
Fixes, features, and improvements marked with the 👥 icon are originally suggested, inspired by, or reported by our community in our Discord server, Steam Forums and subreddit.
