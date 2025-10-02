Bugs

Fixed crash when prefab thumbnail fails to capture.

Fixed crash when capturing prefab containing a cycle of joints.

Fixed rare crash when removing a bot spawn component.

Fixed distance to target output not working when a teleport target wire is connected.

Fixed bots never losing their aggro target when aggro radius is set to 0.

Fixed bots never losing their aggro target when can target players/bots is disabled.

Fixed bots failing to reload weapons that refuse to reload while fire is held down.

Fixed bots almost never jumping in combat despite high jumpiness setting.

Fixed missing permission check on pasting prefab with ownership preservation.

Fixed bots unable to trigger target components.

Fixed bots not being damaged by damage components.

Fixed bots not respecting team health multiplier settings.

Fixed issue allowing multiple bots to spawn from a single spawner.

Fixed server settings defaulting to the permissions tab.

Fixed bots bypassing team damage settings with explosion damage.