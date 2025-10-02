 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20221543 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Fixed crash when prefab thumbnail fails to capture.

  • Fixed crash when capturing prefab containing a cycle of joints.

  • Fixed rare crash when removing a bot spawn component.

  • Fixed distance to target output not working when a teleport target wire is connected.

  • Fixed bots never losing their aggro target when aggro radius is set to 0.

  • Fixed bots never losing their aggro target when can target players/bots is disabled.

  • Fixed bots failing to reload weapons that refuse to reload while fire is held down.

  • Fixed bots almost never jumping in combat despite high jumpiness setting.

  • Fixed missing permission check on pasting prefab with ownership preservation.

  • Fixed bots unable to trigger target components.

  • Fixed bots not being damaged by damage components.

  • Fixed bots not respecting team health multiplier settings.

  • Fixed issue allowing multiple bots to spawn from a single spawner.

  • Fixed server settings defaulting to the permissions tab.

  • Fixed bots bypassing team damage settings with explosion damage.

  • Fixed bot movement amount parameter not being exposed.

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 20221543
Depot 2199421
