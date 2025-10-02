Gameplay:

- For every prestige rank you will get 10% more gold / sec



UI:

- added option to hide sold out units

- tooltips now shows current units & unit Limit

- improved tooltips for Chef, Peasant, Ninja, Skeleton, Spirit -> shows updated numbers based on unit Upgrades

- press P button again to close Prestige Menu



Bugfixes:

- Fixed Tooltip not updating after buying max Limit increment in Prestige menu

- Fixed prestige menu sometimes does not open after increasing prestige

