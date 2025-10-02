 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20221542
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay:
- For every prestige rank you will get 10% more gold / sec

UI:
- added option to hide sold out units
- tooltips now shows current units & unit Limit
- improved tooltips for Chef, Peasant, Ninja, Skeleton, Spirit -> shows updated numbers based on unit Upgrades
- press P button again to close Prestige Menu

Bugfixes:
- Fixed Tooltip not updating after buying max Limit increment in Prestige menu
- Fixed prestige menu sometimes does not open after increasing prestige

Changed files in this update

Depot 3916621
