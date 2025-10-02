Gameplay:
- For every prestige rank you will get 10% more gold / sec
UI:
- added option to hide sold out units
- tooltips now shows current units & unit Limit
- improved tooltips for Chef, Peasant, Ninja, Skeleton, Spirit -> shows updated numbers based on unit Upgrades
- press P button again to close Prestige Menu
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Tooltip not updating after buying max Limit increment in Prestige menu
- Fixed prestige menu sometimes does not open after increasing prestige
Patch 1.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update