Hello everyone,

As the autumn leaves start to fall and the air gets a little crisper, we find ourselves looking back fondly on the warmth of summer.

It seems Taina isn't quite ready to say goodbye to those sunny days either. We've just pushed a small, heartfelt update to give her one more reason to linger and relive a perfect, sun-drenched memory before she packs her things.

We're so excited to add a brand new cassette tape to the game, featuring the beautiful and nostalgic track "Safe and Dreamy" composed by the talented George Pandrea with soothing voice samples from Ana Roșca.

But you'll have to find it first! We won't spoil the exact location.

This is a small gift from us at Stoneskip to you, a thank you for all the love and support you've shown Simpler Times. We hope this new tune brings a little bit of warmth to your autumn days.

Update Notes:

✨ New Content: A new cassette tape has been added to the game.

🎵 New Song: Find the tape to listen to "Safe and Dreamy" by George Pandrea on the cassette player.

Jump back in, find that tape, and let the music transport you!

All the best,

Stoneskip Team