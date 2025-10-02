- Added sound when shield is destroyed

- Added sound when shrapnel hits enemy

- Name of mutation now displayed on top of icon in the mutation screen

- Added option to show components that can be upgraded

- Hotkey for showing triples is ALT

- Hotkeys added for changing game speed: 1, 2 and 3



Bug Fixes

- shrapnel bounce no longer appears as a mutation option on components other than shrapnel shooter