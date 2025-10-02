 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20220737 Edited 2 October 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added sound when shield is destroyed
- Added sound when shrapnel hits enemy
- Name of mutation now displayed on top of icon in the mutation screen
- Added option to show components that can be upgraded
- Hotkey for showing triples is ALT
- Hotkeys added for changing game speed: 1, 2 and 3

Bug Fixes
- shrapnel bounce no longer appears as a mutation option on components other than shrapnel shooter

Changed files in this update

