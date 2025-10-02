 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20220689
Update notes via Steam Community

This time we’re adding two cozy autumn levels and a spooky Halloween wig!

Levels

Treasure Islands

A golf course surrounded by four small islands, connected only by narrow bridges. Will you risk getting locked in by a Balloon Man in search of the perfect item?

Goat Gate

Precision and timing are everything in this large circular level with rotating goals. To make things trickier, two goats patrol the goals, charging in circles and knocking down anything in their path!

Wig

Pumpkin Wig

Get ready for Halloween with this spooky pumpkin wig. But be warned, unlocking it might require some skill!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1176061
