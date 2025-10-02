This is mainly an hotfix for some stuff we missed in the last update that you all reported in the last 24 hours. There is still one thing that needs fixing which is staff tripping on boxes left on he floor that we are testing internally still

BUG FIXES

Tech tree now counts researches properly. No more 50/51 until we enable a new tech in there ;)

Some dirt and seagull poops that would not register as dirty can now be cleaned.

Visitors no longer going naked in some very specific cases/angles.

IMPROVEMENTS

Staff no longer can be hit by cars (yes your restockers are once again safe).

Improvements in clothes randomisation (which also solves the stuck with glasses issue)

Improved flow of restocking in relation to an animation being canceled





We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates