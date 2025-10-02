 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20220598 Edited 2 October 2025 – 10:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Tooltips no longer get stuck on screen when closing the Stash or Trinketpedia with hotkeys.
  • You can now scroll on the Credits with RS on gamepads. We'll be introducing this functionality to other scroll bars in game very soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2407831
