- Tooltips no longer get stuck on screen when closing the Stash or Trinketpedia with hotkeys.
- You can now scroll on the Credits with RS on gamepads. We'll be introducing this functionality to other scroll bars in game very soon!
Steam Deck N Stuff - Hotfix #1
Update notes via Steam Community
