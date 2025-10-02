 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20220574 Edited 2 October 2025 – 10:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

This is a small hotfix, specifically targeting a bug where reloading a game in Deepwoods or Outlands caused a crash.

We'll be coordinating better testing from now on to prevent save files becoming unplayable. You will see updates coming out a bit less frequently (but probably in bigger patches), just so we can prioritize testing them thoroughly.

Thank you for the patience.

Cheers,
Black Voyage Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link