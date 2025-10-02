Hi all,
This is a small hotfix, specifically targeting a bug where reloading a game in Deepwoods or Outlands caused a crash.
We'll be coordinating better testing from now on to prevent save files becoming unplayable. You will see updates coming out a bit less frequently (but probably in bigger patches), just so we can prioritize testing them thoroughly.
Thank you for the patience.
Cheers,
Black Voyage Games
Hotfix 0.8.33
