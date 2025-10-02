Release Highlights
🐞 Bug fixes & improvements
- Fixed an issue with authentication that caused users not being able to progress beyond the main menu.
- Fixed the screen sometimes turning black on certain Android devices.
- Fixed Evolve Advanced and Professional not accepting commandline arguments.
- Temporarily disabled BLAS compaction (introduced in 10.0) due to crashes.
🧜♂️ Thank you!
- Thanks Galaxyy and Edison for reporting the authentication issue!
✍️ Additional Information
If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!
Changed files in this update