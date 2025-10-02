Release Highlights

🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

Fixed an issue with authentication that caused users not being able to progress beyond the main menu.

Fixed the screen sometimes turning black on certain Android devices.

Fixed Evolve Advanced and Professional not accepting commandline arguments.

Temporarily disabled BLAS compaction (introduced in 10.0) due to crashes.

🧜‍♂️ Thank you!

Thanks Galaxyy and Edison for reporting the authentication issue!

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!