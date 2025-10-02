 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20220564 Edited 2 October 2025 – 10:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

  • Fixed an issue with authentication that caused users not being able to progress beyond the main menu.
  • Fixed the screen sometimes turning black on certain Android devices.
  • Fixed Evolve Advanced and Professional not accepting commandline arguments.
  • Temporarily disabled BLAS compaction (introduced in 10.0) due to crashes.

🧜‍♂️ Thank you!

  • Thanks Galaxyy and Edison for reporting the authentication issue!

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!

Changed files in this update

