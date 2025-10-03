 Skip to content
3 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.12.0 User Convenience Improvement Update has been released!

The update includes the following changes:

① Made it possible to stop the slot machine faster.
② Added a feature to change the BGM in Endless Mode.
③ Fixed a bug where only poison damage was applied when an enemy was poisoned, preventing other damage from taking effect.
④ Fixed a bug related to Magnet item absorption.
⑤ Fixed an issue where the item acquisition speed from treasure chests was too fast, making it difficult to identify the item.

Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!
https://x.com/minimumstudiogm

Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of feedback and support.

©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.

