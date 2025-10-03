The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!

Version 1.12.0 User Convenience Improvement Update has been released!



The update includes the following changes:



① Made it possible to stop the slot machine faster.

② Added a feature to change the BGM in Endless Mode.

③ Fixed a bug where only poison damage was applied when an enemy was poisoned, preventing other damage from taking effect.

④ Fixed a bug related to Magnet item absorption.

⑤ Fixed an issue where the item acquisition speed from treasure chests was too fast, making it difficult to identify the item.



Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!

https://x.com/minimumstudiogm



Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of feedback and support.



©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.