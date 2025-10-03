The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.12.0 User Convenience Improvement Update has been released!
The update includes the following changes:
① Made it possible to stop the slot machine faster.
② Added a feature to change the BGM in Endless Mode.
③ Fixed a bug where only poison damage was applied when an enemy was poisoned, preventing other damage from taking effect.
④ Fixed a bug related to Magnet item absorption.
⑤ Fixed an issue where the item acquisition speed from treasure chests was too fast, making it difficult to identify the item.
Version 1.12.0 Usability Improvements Patch: October 3, 2025
