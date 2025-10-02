 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20220350 Edited 2 October 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Every consumable item, except the Elderstalk Mushroom, has been buffed significantly.
- While holding a rope, the player's energy will slowly drain based on the number of players climbing the rope. When their energy hits 0, the rope will be unequipped and players will fall off the rope.
- Fixed a bug where the rope couldn't be put away while the X crosshair was shown.
- Fixed a bug where the rope would persist if the player holding it disconnected.
- Added player animations for throwing items and grabbing platforms.
- Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes get stuck on bumpy ground.
- Players can now rotate their character while using the mirror to get a full view of their skins/cosmetics.
- Various climbing-related audio now correctly plays in 2D for the player's own character.
- Randomly-generated session IDs now only use letters.
- Fixed a bug where crouching whilst balancing would create a buggy animation state.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3955211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link