- Every consumable item, except the Elderstalk Mushroom, has been buffed significantly.

- While holding a rope, the player's energy will slowly drain based on the number of players climbing the rope. When their energy hits 0, the rope will be unequipped and players will fall off the rope.

- Fixed a bug where the rope couldn't be put away while the X crosshair was shown.

- Fixed a bug where the rope would persist if the player holding it disconnected.

- Added player animations for throwing items and grabbing platforms.

- Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes get stuck on bumpy ground.

- Players can now rotate their character while using the mirror to get a full view of their skins/cosmetics.

- Various climbing-related audio now correctly plays in 2D for the player's own character.

- Randomly-generated session IDs now only use letters.

- Fixed a bug where crouching whilst balancing would create a buggy animation state.