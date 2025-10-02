 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20220344 Edited 2 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ave Creeps! We are back with a patch addressing the things that frustrated you the most. First and foremost, we made a complete clean-up of AI – all AI-generated voices have been removed and replaced with real voices from our amazing Discord Community.

We would like to personally thank:

  • OctopusCarDoor

  • JMackstreams

  • CruelJustice

And everyone who helped and offered their support during the making of this patch.
Without your energy, recordings, and contributions, this update would not have been possible.

Changelog:

Removed AI VO and replaced with Community-recorded voices

Replaced AI-generated Pastor portrait with a new one

Added 6 new achievements

Game optimization

Improved translations

Extended gameplay

Fairer difficulty balance (red ghost movement adjustments)

Added cloud save

Fixed occlusion issues (disappearing objects at camera angles)

Improved controller ergonomics

Thanks to you, the Creepy Shift series not only exists but continues to grow. We are beyond happy to see the Community on Discord becoming more active and creative every day. Special thanks go to our talented admin Fin, who keeps the server alive and welcoming. Join us there, help shape the next episodes, and let’s keep the creepy fun going together!

NIGHT SHIFT TEAM

Changed files in this update

