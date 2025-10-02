This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Thanks for all the bug reports and feedback with the 0.991 beta! We're tracking everything coming in and have a first wave of fixes for you for further testing. As we warned with the original beta drop, this update will once again cause a universe reset, and it may not be the last, so don't get attached to locations until the public release!

Plenty of other fixes are still in the works, such as overly eccentric orbits and overly dense dwarf moons. We are prioritizing bugs that were introduced with 0.991, but the testing process has revealed (or reminded us of~) multiple pre-existing bugs that are also being logged for future fixes/updates. If you'd like to be a part of the conversation, our official Discord has a dedicated channel for 0.991 discussion!

Changelog:

Fixed a bug where catalog stars with no physical info aside from apparent magnitude would default to spectral type M2V

Fixed a bug where life was generated on planets with extremely thin atmospheres

Fixed quasars having too many globular clusters

Improved radius-luminosity relationship for elliptical galaxies (fixes density of globular clusters being too high)

Fixed artifacts caused by accretion disks being too thin

Enabled code intended for 0.991 relating to star system seed generation (previously blocked by typo)

Added “deselect” console/script command to deselect objects (in addition to existing “unselect” command)

Reclassified Quaoar as a dwarf planet and its moon as a dwarf moon

Fixed locations of some extragalactic stellar mass black holes to match their host galaxies

Added star UDF 2457 (most distant Milky Way star visible in Hubble Ultra Deep Field)

Updated the exoplanet catalogs with 12 new host stars and 23 new planets



Catalog Additions: