This is a major update mainly reworking how enemy was spawn. On update v0.3.10, potential level was added for unit. Combining this 2 update, a difficulty selection is added in this update.

Archer Base damage 2 → 3 Base attack speed 0.9 → 1

Reworked how enemy spawn Before enemy spawn randomly under mist tile Now difference enemy spawn on their own corrupted biomed Each of them has difference spawn frequency according to the time e.g. (day and night) Each biome also spawn bosses at its own interval

Fixed every enemy was given moon buff at night

Added difficulty selection - easy, med & hard You'll face more enemy from more direction in harder difficulty

