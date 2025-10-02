 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20220303 Edited 2 October 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a major update mainly reworking how enemy was spawn. On update v0.3.10, potential level was added for unit. Combining this 2 update, a difficulty selection is added in this update.

  • Archer

    • Base damage 2 → 3

    • Base attack speed 0.9 → 1

  • Reworked how enemy spawn

    • Before enemy spawn randomly under mist tile

    • Now difference enemy spawn on their own corrupted biomed

      • Each of them has difference spawn frequency according to the time e.g. (day and night)

      • Each biome also spawn bosses at its own interval

  • Fixed every enemy was given moon buff at night

  • Added difficulty selection - easy, med & hard

    • You'll face more enemy from more direction in harder difficulty

