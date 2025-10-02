This is a major update mainly reworking how enemy was spawn. On update v0.3.10, potential level was added for unit. Combining this 2 update, a difficulty selection is added in this update.
Archer
Base damage 2 → 3
Base attack speed 0.9 → 1
Reworked how enemy spawn
Before enemy spawn randomly under mist tile
Now difference enemy spawn on their own corrupted biomed
Each of them has difference spawn frequency according to the time e.g. (day and night)
Each biome also spawn bosses at its own interval
Fixed every enemy was given moon buff at night
Added difficulty selection - easy, med & hard
You'll face more enemy from more direction in harder difficulty
Changed files in this update