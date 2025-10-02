Modularity and drop of it
The chances for slot sizes in modularity have been changed. If before it was pure chance, now the chances are as follows:
Technological Level — % for small, medium, large:
T1 — 60, 30, 10;
T2 — 50, 35, 15;
T3 — 40, 40, 20;
T4 — 30, 40, 30;
T5 — 25, 35, 40.
If the enemy is special, then his tech. level increases by 1.
Also, the base price of a weapon now affects the chance of modularity. On average, this hasn't affected the drop rate of modular weapons, but weapons with a low price have become significantly more common.
Dreadnought changes and fixes
Jumps to other systems are now possible.
Passage through portals is now possible. To do this, you need to fly to the portal and land through it via UI.
Fixed getting stuck in invisible layers of the world when canceling a flight to another system with a beacon.
Found and fixed a bug with the dreadnought being transferred to another layer of space at random intervals, where it is not visible to players.
The warp module of stations now sees open warp modules of dreadnoughts.
No longer drops broken station repair units into the dreadnought when it is being repaired at the station using its repair modules.
Reduced the effect of the dreadnought's weight on the cost in warp energy for a jump by 10 times.
When the Dreadnought successfully jumps, all passengers are notified.
Broken engines no longer count towards speed.
The Dreadnought can no longer fly with the engines of a broken headquarters.
Appearance and visuals
New sprites
Added sprites for the Caan Researchers. They were created with an allegory for thermonuclear reactors, due to their enormous built-in energy generation.
Also added sprites for the Caan Miner and Monitor.
Corrected many sprites for station modules that were inconsistent during construction and in the finished version.
Appearance of planets and systems
Updated the visual component of all planets to reduce graininess and lighting contrast.
Increased global illumination for better visibility in systems with small stars, or if there are no stars.
Significantly reduced the light of stars.
Updated images when selecting a planet, and now shows whether the planet has an atmosphere (was canceled by players vote).
Example of change:
Changes
The restriction on passage to C1 has been weakened.
Now it only blocks passage if you have ships in the storage with combat strength higher than T2.
Portals now have unique names.
The construction of station modules can now be accelerated.
Added the danger of "massive asteroids" to the station.
Distinctive features: they hit 5 times harder than "big rocks", but 3 times less often.
The time of such danger is also in 2 times lower than usual.
In the future, the danger will become a single huge stone, which upon arrival will immediately end the danger (along with part of the station's shields).
Creation of lots for auction has become much smoother and more accessible.
The tax on lot creation has been reduced by 10 times, but a tax of 1% has been added upon a successful operation (the tax is deducted from the amount that was paid).
In general, this will allow you to display significantly more goods within one day, and will also allow you to make huge lots in time.
To simplify the handing over of credits for the quest, as well as to eliminate the transfer of credits to the wrong quest, the button for handing over credits is now active directly on the plate with the requirement for credits (and will automatically deduct credits if pressed).
Fixes
Fixed equipment installation for bots. Due to changes to weapons and their ammo, many weapon effects were not working due to ammo not being taken into account. The same applies to reactors.
The alternative quest for obtaining the Harvester now correctly disappears when completing the main method. Likewise, the alternative option now disappears when performing the main one.
Removed a bug that sometimes prevented upgrading devices due to incorrect viewing of available items for "collecting" on an upgrade.
Fixed the "ping"-like appearance of a player's nickname in the chat upon entering system, when it was not visible to the radar.
Reversed the optimization of the ship's exhaust to eliminate its "freezing" under certain circumstances.
Corrections for the error output due to lack of energy when warping with a bridge.
Updated descriptions of devices that lost their meaning during translation.
Changed files in this update