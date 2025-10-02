The chances for slot sizes in modularity have been changed. If before it was pure chance, now the chances are as follows:

Also, the base price of a weapon now affects the chance of modularity. On average, this hasn't affected the drop rate of modular weapons, but weapons with a low price have become significantly more common.

If the enemy is special, then his tech. level increases by 1.

Jumps to other systems are now possible.

Passage through portals is now possible. To do this, you need to fly to the portal and land through it via UI.

Fixed getting stuck in invisible layers of the world when canceling a flight to another system with a beacon.

Found and fixed a bug with the dreadnought being transferred to another layer of space at random intervals, where it is not visible to players.

The warp module of stations now sees open warp modules of dreadnoughts.

No longer drops broken station repair units into the dreadnought when it is being repaired at the station using its repair modules.

Reduced the effect of the dreadnought's weight on the cost in warp energy for a jump by 10 times.

When the Dreadnought successfully jumps, all passengers are notified.

Broken engines no longer count towards speed.