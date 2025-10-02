CHANGES - Added alternate game mode 'random' where waves of mobs are randomised instead of organised.

- Added alternate game mode 'endless' where waves of mobs are randomised and there is no maximum wave.

- Added radio button in options to change the current game mode (can change mid-way through map if desired)

- Added option to change the resolution of the window (720p, 1080p, 4k).

- Added various graphics options to allow for better performance if needed (render, interpolation, alpha, colour, antialiasing, dithering).

- Added options to turn off sound effects based on specific effect type (spikes, barbed wire, projectiles, towers, mob destruction, items, click attacks, drops)

- Paint error messages now come from grupy rather than the default popup notification.



FIXED BUGS - After skipping cinematic occasionally the mouse will not interact with GUI (refreshing screen seems to resolve bug, Press F3 twice -> goes to windowed and back to full screen).



KNOWN BUGS - The same wave repeats beyond wave 60 (in classic game mode only).

- Death animation for meals are missing.

- Range display isn't correctly offset for the flamber tower.

- Scroll bar is not visible on the map selection list

- Steam achievements are not able to be unlocked. (Requires implementation of steam sdk with JNI)

- Exe won't launch with GUI head format, currently only executes by console which means fps information is currently not available to NVidia overlay and console is shown at launch instead of splash screen.

- Mouse can become 'drag locked' after scrolling the users card library in Grupy's shop.

- Some sequence of transactions in Grupy's shop can cause players gems to be less than 0.

- Mouse events can have no effect when frame rate is too low. (They 'miss' the frame)



PLANNED - Animate Grupy's castle.

- Animated main menu background.

- Final projectile tower type to be revealed and added to the game.

- Flamber tower to be removed from Grupy's store and replaced with Final projectile tower.

- Reorganised tower and item buttons in the game HUD.

- Multiball Christmas card that spawns another projectile with a random trajectory on impact (stacks).



CONSIDERING - Option to change tower targeting mode, possible modes could be:

"First found" - tower will fire at the first target it finds (this is the current default for all towers)

"Fixed Angle" - Manually set the angle for the tower, tower will fire continuously at the fixed angle.

"Closest" - Attacks the mob closest to the tower. (within range)

"Furthest" - Attacks the mob furthest from the tower. (Within range)

"Progressed" - Attacks the mob that has progressed the furthest along its path. (Within range)

"Random" - Rotates to a random angle after every attack.

"Step Rotate" - Rotates the tower by a user controlled increment after each attack (progressively rotates the tower)

