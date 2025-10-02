Hello Neighbors,



It is time for yet another hotfix, solving many of the issues we have found and that have been reported by all of you guys!



Enjoy!

- INVISIBLE WALLS

Fixed an issue where the server would disappear from the server list if any client player in the game crashed

Fixed an issue where you would have the wrong UI HUD when joining Prop Hunt game in progress

Fixed an issue where you sometimes spawned on wrong team in the new brawl map

Fixed an issue where the new achievements in prophunt were wrong

Fixed an issue where the total score in brawl subtracted the kills from a leaving player, causing matches to be very long if players kept leaving

Fixed an issue where the UI HUD timer was gone when joining Prop Hunt game in progress

Fixed an issue where using the moleshot teleport while it was destroyed left a black screen for the rest of the match

Fixed an issue where the sound of Cookies Sabotage Tool stayed in the place after moving

Fixed an issue where the host could hear Cookie's sabotage sound globally when a client was using it

Fixed an issue where the selection outline on the characters were wrong after "play again"