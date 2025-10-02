 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20220002 Edited 2 October 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Neighbors,


It is time for yet another hotfix, solving many of the issues we have found and that have been reported by all of you guys!


Enjoy!
- INVISIBLE WALLS

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where the server would disappear from the server list if any client player in the game crashed

  • Fixed an issue where you would have the wrong UI HUD when joining Prop Hunt game in progress

  • Fixed an issue where you sometimes spawned on wrong team in the new brawl map

  • Fixed an issue where the new achievements in prophunt were wrong

  • Fixed an issue where the total score in brawl subtracted the kills from a leaving player, causing matches to be very long if players kept leaving

  • Fixed an issue where the UI HUD timer was gone when  joining Prop Hunt game in progress

  • Fixed an issue where using the moleshot teleport while it was destroyed left a black screen for the rest of the match

  • Fixed an issue where the sound of Cookies Sabotage Tool stayed in the place after moving

  • Fixed an issue where the host could hear Cookie's sabotage sound globally when a client was using it

  • Fixed an issue where the selection outline on the characters were wrong after "play again"

  • Fixed an issue where it said "unknown location" in top UI on Prop Hunt end screen

Tweaks

  • Search field in server list UI is more clear now

  • Set the default knockouts in brawl from 40->20

  • Cookies Golden Skin now unlocks at max level

  • Battle Ready Cookie’s eyes are no longer creepy cat eyes

We are truly thankful for your support, and if you are not on our Discord yet - hop in! It’s the fastest way to get your word through to us, as well as a nice place to hang out.

Big annoucement coming soon

The whole Neighbors dev team


Changed files in this update

Depot 1732431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link