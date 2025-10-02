Hello Neighbors,
It is time for yet another hotfix, solving many of the issues we have found and that have been reported by all of you guys!
Enjoy!
- INVISIBLE WALLS
Bugfixes
Fixed an issue where the server would disappear from the server list if any client player in the game crashed
Fixed an issue where you would have the wrong UI HUD when joining Prop Hunt game in progress
Fixed an issue where you sometimes spawned on wrong team in the new brawl map
Fixed an issue where the new achievements in prophunt were wrong
Fixed an issue where the total score in brawl subtracted the kills from a leaving player, causing matches to be very long if players kept leaving
Fixed an issue where the UI HUD timer was gone when joining Prop Hunt game in progress
Fixed an issue where using the moleshot teleport while it was destroyed left a black screen for the rest of the match
Fixed an issue where the sound of Cookies Sabotage Tool stayed in the place after moving
Fixed an issue where the host could hear Cookie's sabotage sound globally when a client was using it
Fixed an issue where the selection outline on the characters were wrong after "play again"
Fixed an issue where it said "unknown location" in top UI on Prop Hunt end screen
Tweaks
Search field in server list UI is more clear now
Set the default knockouts in brawl from 40->20
Cookies Golden Skin now unlocks at max level
Battle Ready Cookie’s eyes are no longer creepy cat eyes
We are truly thankful for your support, and if you are not on our Discord yet - hop in! It’s the fastest way to get your word through to us, as well as a nice place to hang out.
Big annoucement coming soon
The whole Neighbors dev team
Changed files in this update